03.07.2021 Headlines

VP Bawumia, National Chief Imam observe Jummah prayers with Ejura Muslim community
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday July 2, joined the Muslim community in Ejura to observe Friday congregational prayers (Jummah) in the town.

Ejura town has been in the news all-week for the wrong reasons, following the mysterious death of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka of and two others, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, who also died during a youth march to protest Kaaka's death.

On Friday, Dr. Bawumia led a delegation, which included the National Chief Imam to Ejura to commisserate with the bereaved families.

After calling on the bereaved families and visiting the injured, the Vice President, the National Chief Imam and other Muslim members of the delegation joined the Zongo community in Ejura to observe Jummah prayers at the Ejura Central Mosque.

The National Chief Imam, who led prayers at the packed mosque, delivered a sermon on appreciation of Allah's grace and eschewing jealousy.

After the main prayers were said, Sheikh Sharubutu led the congregation to say special prayers for the three who lost their lives and asked Allah to extend His mercy on them.

Following a directive by President Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has set up a three-member committee to investigate circumstances which led to the death of the three.

