ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.07.2021 Headlines

Bawumia leads government delegation to Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.

Bawumia leads government delegation to Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has led a government delegation to Ejura in the Ashanti Region to commisserate with families of the three people who died in Ejura earlier this week.

The three, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, died in hospital under mysterious circumstances, while the other two, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed died during a protest by the youth of the town following the death of Kaaka.

The Vice President's visit on Friday, followed an earlier one on Thursday by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The Vice President's delegation, which included the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu called on families of all the three victims, and also visited the injured.

At the bereaved families, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who spoke on behalf of the Vice President, commiserated with the grieving families and assured them of government's quest to investigate the circumstances which led to the death of their loved ones for appropriate action to be taken.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led Islamic prayers for the three victims and also prayed to Allah to comfort the bereaved families.

Vice Preaident Bawumia donated 20,000 Cedis to each of the three bereaved families, and also gave each of the injured 10,000 Cedis.

Dr. Bawumia and the National Chief Imam later joined the Muslim community to observe Jummah prayers at the Ejura Central Mosque.

73202113158-i41o266ffa-mahamudu-bawumia-2

73202113158-g30n1r5ddx-mahamudu-bawumia-and-chief-imam-2

73202113200-8dt2wjivuq-mahamudu-bawumia-and-chief-imam-3

73202113201-1h830o4aau-mahamudu-bawumia-and-chief-imam

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
VP Bawumia, National Chief Imam observe Jummah prayers with Ejura Muslim community
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Compensate Wa residents beaten by soldiers – Wa Naa to government
03.07.2021 | Headlines
‘My uncle didn’t kill my father; release him’ – Kaaka’s daughter to police
03.07.2021 | Headlines
‘I’ve relocated my family for safety’ – Journalist who recorded military brutality in Wa reveals
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura killings: Families of deceased need assurances of justice – Chief Imam
03.07.2021 | Headlines
CHRAJ must investigate Ejura killings, not complicit Interior Minister — 21 CSOs
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Police clears NDC youth to go ahead with “March for Justice”
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Three inmates break cell at Assin Praso
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Military brutalities: Minority storms parliament in red wrist bands
02.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line