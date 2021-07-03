Bawumia leads government delegation to Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has led a government delegation to Ejura in the Ashanti Region to commisserate with families of the three people who died in Ejura earlier this week.

The three, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, died in hospital under mysterious circumstances, while the other two, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed died during a protest by the youth of the town following the death of Kaaka.

The Vice President's visit on Friday, followed an earlier one on Thursday by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The Vice President's delegation, which included the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu called on families of all the three victims, and also visited the injured.

At the bereaved families, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who spoke on behalf of the Vice President, commiserated with the grieving families and assured them of government's quest to investigate the circumstances which led to the death of their loved ones for appropriate action to be taken.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led Islamic prayers for the three victims and also prayed to Allah to comfort the bereaved families.

Vice Preaident Bawumia donated 20,000 Cedis to each of the three bereaved families, and also gave each of the injured 10,000 Cedis.

Dr. Bawumia and the National Chief Imam later joined the Muslim community to observe Jummah prayers at the Ejura Central Mosque.