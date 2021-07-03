UER: Bolgatanga Startup Summit Organized -DANSYN ISO

Dansyn Innovative Social Organization (DANSYN ISO) in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab has organized a Start-up Summit in Bolgatanga the capital of the Upper East Region. The summit was supported by the MasterCard Foundation Young Africa Works, the World Bank and the Ministry of Communications Ghana.

It was under the theme “Digital Media for Business and Job Creation in this era” The summit aims among other things to; stir up entrepreneurial spirit among young people in the region, access to funding, connecting to investors and for start-ups who have undergone six weeks of training in digital media to pitch their ideas at the summit.

The six weeks training organised for thirty (30) young people, majority being ladies, in digital media, aimed at sharpening their skills in modern trends of doing business in the highly technological world. Participants were drawn from the media, various stakeholders, business leaders and a cross section of students among others.

In an interview with ModernGhana, the Chief Executive Officer of Dansyn ISO Daniel Yennube Nang said the programme was to give trainees guidelines and the opportunity to come out with their business ideas having gone through six weeks of training so that inputs can be made by participants. He added that, those business ideas that emerged top will be kept for ten weeks of incubation and supported with the necessary financial and logistical support to further module their business ideas.

After the ten weeks incubation period, the winners at that level will move to Accra to pitch with other groups from other regions. Mr Nang stated further that, Dansyn ISO aims at grooming the teeming unemployed youth to become entrepreneurs and provide jobs for others thereby, narrowing the unemployment gap and reducing social vices in our society.

The CEO indicated that, Dansyn ISO prides so much in driving the youth into technology because it is the order of the day, any business that will not embrace technology cannot stand the test of time. Citing COVID-19 he said, businesses that were not technologically inclined during the pandemic era were brought to a standstill but those that were advanced in technology could still reach their target market with their products and services hence, their obsession with ICT. He therefore appealed to those who have the future of the youth at heart especially young ladies to support in this direction.

Story by: Emmanuel Akayeti