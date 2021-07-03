ModernGhana logo
03.07.2021 Education

WAEC release results of 2021 BECE for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2021 Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates who sat for the exams this year.

The results have been hosted on the WAEC’s website.

“The Council has posted the results online and candidates may access their results at the Council’s website at www.waecgh.org,” a statement signed by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC added.

The examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

It consists of candidates who previously sat for BECE but could not make the required grade(s) and first-timer candidates.

The examination is conducted in the regional capitals of Ghana in February each year.

A total of 1,067 candidates made up of 584 males and 483 females sat for the 2021 examination, which was written at 11 centres throughout the country.

Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 929 sat for the examination, while 138 candidates were absent, according to WAEC.

Read the full statement below:

72202193604-swnaqedq5k-2021-private-bece-candidates

—citinewsroom

