Agbogbloshie scrap dealers beg for alternative space after demolition exercise

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association is appealing to government to offer its members an alternative space for doing business after structures in the area were demolished on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The scrap dealers at the Agbogbloshie market were evicted, and their properties demolished after failing to abide by a July 1 deadline for them to relocate to Adjen Kotoko in the Ga West Municipality.

Addressing the media, the Deputy General Secretary of the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association, Salifu Salim said the government must come to their aid.

“We cannot fight the government. We only want them to come to our aid. If only the government can provide a place that can accommodate all of us, we are willing to move.”

“We do not necessarily have a preferred location. We believe that due to the nature of our business, we will get patronage, irrespective of where we go.”

The Greater Accra Regional Minister had earlier asked onion traders and others at Agbogbloshie to move to Adjen Kotoku.

Efforts were subsequently taken to ensure that the traders were relocated to Adjen Kotoku by the July 1, 2021, deadline.

The new market was established at Adjen Kotoku over a decade ago in a bid to decongest the central business district .

That market, however, remained abandoned until now.

—citinewsroom

