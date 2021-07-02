Don’t be swayed by big buttocks and breasts when choosing a wife, it will take you to hell — Prophet Kumchacha

Listen to article

Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei affectionately called Prophet Kumchacha warned young people not to be swayed by huge butts when choosing a wife.

He advised them to go for someone who can help solidify their future.

In an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, Prophet Kumchaha said men should marry “God-fearing” women and not women with huge butts.

“If you are a young guy am advising you today not to marry big breast or butt it will not send you anywhere. Look for a woman who is responsible and God-fearing in which you can plan your future.’’

He echoed that men in Ghana are so obsessed with huge butts that they tend to ignore the inner qualities of a woman.

Prophet Kumchaha said, that huge butts will drag most Ghanaian men to hell on the day of judgment.

Watch Full Video: