Tano North Municpal Assembly holds Assembly Meeting at Duayaw Nkwanta

The meeting which took place at the Assembly’s Conference Hall saw in attendance the MCE for Tano North, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Kenneth Adom Agyei, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Eric Anarfi, Tano North Municipal Police Commander George Bawa and other Heads of Department.

In a sessional address, the MCE for Tano North Municipal Hon. Ernest Kwarteng said he was excited, humbled and privileged to be given the opportunity to address the August House and thanked the Almighty God for making it possible for us to meet together as one people with one common destiny and extended greetings from His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana to the people.

Hon. Kwarteng thanked the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon George Yaw Boakye, MP for Tano North Constituency, Hon Freda Prempeh, Nananom, Presiding Member of the Assembly, Heads of Departments for the crucial role they played to achieve the success they have chalked through their cooperation and support as well as consensus building they usually reach.

He said the purpose of the meeting is to offer him the opportunity to present the first sessional address to the August House. He was however grateful to the house for supporting him since he took over the mantle of leadership as MCE for the Tano North Municipal Assembly in 2017.

Hon. Kwarteng bemoaned the negative impact of Covid-19 which has hindered the progress of most of the projects which have been earmarked on the Assembly’s programmes and also added that the available statistics in the Tano North municipal indicate that HIV /AIDS cases in the municipality presently are higher than national average and therefore cautioned the youth against promiscuity

He said, the state of insecurity in recent times in Duayaw Nkwanta due to the interventions by the stakeholders especially Nananom and Municipal Security Committee, the municipality remains relatively calm and thanked the MUSEC for the strategies they have adopted to combat criminal activities in the municipality and was quick to say that the recent highway robberies along Duayaw Nkwanta –Bomaa road and attempted robbery between Duayaw Nkwanta and Bechem also break-ins at some parts of the Duayaw Nkwanta raised a lot of worry and concern.

He called on the security agencies to beef up their game on highway patrol operations to curb such incidence under control.

He reiterated that security is a collective responsibility which must concern all and asked the public to volunteer information on suspected criminals to police.

On Finance, Hon. Kwarteng said the Assembly acquires its financial resources through the internally generated funds, District Development Funds and other donation and urged all Honourable Assembly Members to be collaborative to ensure they adopt strategic ways to improve revenue mobilization to enable the Assembly to be able to carry out more development projects in the Municipality.

He disclosed that the internally generated funds for 2021 budget estimated to collect a total of Ghc 943,782.07 and as at May 2021, an amount of Ghc 518,567.23 representing 54.95% of the budgeted figure had been realised.

On education he said, United States of America based NGO has helped to establish a model ICT laboratory at Yamoransa.

Speaking on Agric, Hon. Kwarteng reiterated that farmers have benefited immensely from government flagship programme which is Planting for Food and Jobs, planting for export and rural development and rearing for food and jobs as government subsidised most of the activities in the area.