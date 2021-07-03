Kumasi: Olibest Driving School donates to DVLA, Police MTTD

Chief Executive Officer of OLIBEST Driving School, Mr. Richard Karikari has donated 100 reflective vests to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Zongo Divisional Branch of Motor, Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The items worth GHC15,000 was to support the activities of the DVLA and MTTD in curbing accidents as well as saving lives on the country’s road.

Mr Richard Karikari, the Chief Executive Officer of OLIBEST Driving School, who presented the items as his birthday gifts to both institutions on Thursday, July 1, 2021, said it is to assist the MTTD in terms of visibility and controlling road safety in the country.

He expressed appreciation to the Police department and the DVLA for helping to ensure safety on our roads.

"I have always appreciated great contribution to ensuring that our roads are safe and promoting quality transportation support to the people of Ghana", he said.

The Oli Best Director noted that road safety, as an aspect of driving, involves so many things, including even the safety of DVLA staff and the numerous clients who throng their offices every day to register their vehicles or acquire a driver’s license.

Mr. Jerry Edem Aflabo, Technical Director at the DVLA, who received the items on behalf of the two institutions commended the CEO for always partnering with them to provide trainings and campaigns to the public and urged him to continue to offer quality services to the country.

He said they would use the items for the intended purpose to achieve their goal of reducing road accidents in the country.

"We have always been grateful to you for your immense support you give to us and the country. We thank you for your great effort and urge you to continue to live for many years and serve the country greatly", he emphasized.

“As Oliver Twist, we are asking for more…we are asking for collaborations and this type of gestures so that at the end of the year road traffic accidents will be downsized in the country,” Mr. Aflabo added.

He said: “Road safety is not an individual issue and must be embraced collectively as a nation”. he urged the public to embrace road safety to reduce the carnage on the roads.