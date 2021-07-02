ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.07.2021 Headlines

Military brutalities: Minority storms parliament in red wrist bands

Military brutalities: Minority storms parliament in red wrist bands
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The NDC MPs on Friday, July 2 stormed parliament in red armbands in solidarity with victims of military brutalities in Ejura and Wa.

Speaking to Kasapa News after proceedings, Ellembele MP Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah argued the general insecurity situation in the country is the reason why the NDC is embarking on such protest.

He argued the declaration by the police service that it cannot provide security for their planned demonstration will not stop the protest for justice.

According to the former Energy Minister, government can deploy the military to assault the protesters but that will not deter the NDC.

“…I think anybody who loves this country must speak out in anger, that this is not acceptable. We cannot allow security men to be aiming at innocent civilians and killing them just because they want to protest.

“Nothing will stop this protest. In fact, they can bring the military, the demonstration will still go on.”

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has disclosed a committee has already been dispatched to Wa on a fact finding mission.

According to him, the military will be made to apologize to the people of Wa and the injured taken care of by the government.

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding consequently directed the Defence and Interior Committee to investigate the matter and report to the House within 4 weeks.

---kasapafm

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Police clears NDC youth to go ahead with “March for Justice”
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Three inmates break cell at Assin Praso
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura killings: Bawumia donates GHS20k to each bereaved family
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura MCE sacked
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia, Chief Imam arrive in Ejura to console bereaved families
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura Killings: Interior Minister can’t probe his own; let CHRAJ handle that – 21 CSOs to Akufo-Addo
02.07.2021 | Headlines
'If you like bring the army, it won't stop our march for justice' – NDC MPs
02.07.2021 | Headlines
IGP meets NDC youth wing over 'march for justice' protest
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Parliament’s Defence Committee directed to investigate military brutality in Wa
02.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line