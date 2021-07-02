ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.07.2021 Headlines

Ejura MCE sacked

Mohammed Salisu Bamba
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Mohammed Salisu Bamba

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura in the Ashanti region Mohammed Salisu Bamba has been sacked.

According to Starr News sources, the MCE whose bodyguards have been arrested in connection with the murder of activist Ibrahim Kaaka, was removed from office by President Akufo-Addo Friday afternoon.

The opposition NDC had called for his removal after visiting the area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Chief Imam have arrived in Ejura following the killings that took place there on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to meet the bereaved families and also engage the youth and opinion leaders of the community as part of efforts to restore calm.

Two residents who were part of a group of protestors who were demonstrating the killing of an activist in the community Ibrahim Kaaka were shot dead by security officers who had been deployed to restore calm.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has admitted he deployed security officers to the community based on intelligence he gathered.

Meanwhile, government has named a 3-member Committee of Inquiry which will conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the killings.

The 3-member committee includes Justice George Kingsley Koomson, a justice of the Court of Appeal, Security Expert, Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbyte, Miss Juliet A. Amoah.

President Akufo-Ado on Wednesday ordered Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to conduct a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the Ejura killings .

---starrfm

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Police clears NDC youth to go ahead with “March for Justice”
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Three inmates break cell at Assin Praso
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Military brutalities: Minority storms parliament in red wrist bands
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura killings: Bawumia donates GHS20k to each bereaved family
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia, Chief Imam arrive in Ejura to console bereaved families
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura Killings: Interior Minister can’t probe his own; let CHRAJ handle that – 21 CSOs to Akufo-Addo
02.07.2021 | Headlines
'If you like bring the army, it won't stop our march for justice' – NDC MPs
02.07.2021 | Headlines
IGP meets NDC youth wing over 'march for justice' protest
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Parliament’s Defence Committee directed to investigate military brutality in Wa
02.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line