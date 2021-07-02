Bawumia, Chief Imam arrive in Ejura to console bereaved families

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu have arrived in Ejura-Sekyedumase today, Friday, 2 July 2021.

They consoled the family of social media activist, Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed and families of those who lost their lives during the June 29 protests in the area.

They were accompanied by the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Kaaka, 45, a resident of Dagombaline at Ejura, was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, 27 June 2021.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.

Subsequently, the Ashanti regional police command arrested two suspects in connection with his murder.

The police later announced that it has commenced investigations into the matter.

In the aftermath of Kaaka’s death, two persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a clash between the demonstrators and the security personnel.

Meanwhile, an elder brother of the late Kaaka has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Iddi Mohammed, 48, was picked up at his residence at Ejura today, Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

Mahawia Ibrahim disclosed this to Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah in an interview.

He said the police stormed their residence and demanded that the suspect accompanied them to the police station.

Mahawia said he enquired from the police why they were arresting his younger brother and they said an informant (a woman) in their house had made a statement against him that he was involved in the murder of his brother and, therefore, needs him to assist investigations.

Mahawia noted that said Iddi Mohammed was arrested and taken to the Ejura police station.

---citinewsroom