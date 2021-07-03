ModernGhana logo
A/R : Chief bemoans lack of social amenities, calls for support at Nkwanta-Akrofrom

By Akwadaa Nyame
Nana Kofi Krah II
Nana Kofi Krah II

The Chief of Akrofrom near Nkwanta in the Afigya Kwabre South District in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kofi Krah II has bemoaned the lack of social amenities in the community.

According to the Chief, the community lacks social amenities, and the ones they have are also deteriorating making life uncomfortable for residents.

He stated this after swearing in five elders into Nkwanta-Akrofrom Traditional Council. The five elders were:

  • Gyaasehene - Nana Boakye Ansah
  • Adontenhene - Nana Kwadwo Afriyie
  • Kyidomhene - Oheneba Kofi Acheampong
  • Mawerehene - Nana Yaw Asamoah
  • Okyeame - Kyeame Kwame Agyei

As customary rites demand, they sealed their legitimacy by swearing the oath of allegiance to Nkwanta-Akrofrom Dikro at the Akrofrom palace, Kyidom Fekuo.

Nana Kofi Krah II urged government to come to their aid so far as social amenities are concerned. He bemoaned the lack of teachers accommodation for teachers in the Akrofrom D/A Primary and Junior High schools. He also lamented the bad road linking Kodie, Apagya, Akrofrom, Patasi, Penteng through to Denase.

He highlighted the urgent need for the Member of Parliament for the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency who is also a deputy minister of Energy, Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo to provide adequate street lightening systems for the community.

His emphasised that he is ready and willing to offer any support to the DCE and MP in matters of development in the community.

Nana Kofi Krah II also indicated his decision to meet the District Chief Executive Hon. Adu-Poku Christian for some developmental deliberations.

Nana Kofi Krah II further stated that the lack of amenities has hindered development in the community.

The Chief is therefore appealing to government and private entities to come to their aid by providing social amenities in the community.

Nkwanta-Akrofrom is a town located in the Afigya Kwabre South District of Ashanti. It falls under the Kyidom Division of Kumasi Traditional Council, headed by Oheneba Adusei Poku, Akyempimhene of Kumasi. Nana Kofi Krah II is the ancestral son of Oheneba Akyempimhene and an ancestral grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ababio, Asantehene.

