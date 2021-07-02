Ejura Killings: Ensure the Committee’s report is implemented to serve justice – FOSDA to Akufo-Addo

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) is charging President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the recommendations of the yet-to-be-completed report of the Committee of Inquiry into the killings at Ejura is treated with all the seriousness it deserves to ensure that justice is served to all victims.

FOSDA comment follows the fears of many that after investing resources and energy in forming a committee to probe the Ejura disturbances, nothing good will come out of it just like the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry that probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon shootings.

Condemning the violence, FOSDA has called for transparent and independent investigations.

“FOSDA is calling on the three-member Committee of Inquiry, led by Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, to work independently and transparently to get to the root of the matter.

“We also call on the President of the Republic and Government to ensure that the report of the Committee of Inquiry is treated with all the seriousness it deserves to ensure that justice is served to all victims of this unfortunate event and needed reforms carried out,” part of a press release from the Foundation reads.

Meanwhile, FOSDA has urged the general public to support the work of the 3-member committee to unravel the causes and find lasting solutions to these killings and disturbances.

Below is the press release from the Foundation: