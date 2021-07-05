Advent Press supports 2020 Best Teacher's ICT project with over Gh¢22,000

The Advent Press has given a cheque of Gh¢22,114.42 to 2020 Best Teacher, Eric Asomani Asante.

The cheque was meant to help him complete the roofing of his ICT Complex under construction at Akuase.

Mr. Eric Asomani Asante as part of his contribution towards society decided to use his position as the 2020 Best Teacher to solicit funds to put up a Science and ICT Laboratory complex at his alma mater at Akuase SDA Basic School in the Eastern region.

The project is at the roofing level and he has earnestly been soliciting for funds to complete his dream and vision of making ICT education accessible to the larger population across the country.

"It is with such tenacity in soliciting for funds that has gotten the attention of the Advent Press, an institution which belongs to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church."

On Friday, 2nd July 2021, Pastor Kingsley Osei, the Director of Advent Press on behalf of the management presented a cheque of Gh¢22,114.42 to him at their premises.

Mr. Eric Asomani Asante who is a progressive thinker and thinks about what he can do for his country, donated Gh¢10,000.00 as the seed money for the construction of the Science and ICT laboratory complex two weeks after he was crowned as Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher, 2020.

Aside the construction of the laboratory complex, he is undertaking a number other educational projects to promote the learning of ICT education in Ghana.

On 14th of June 2020, he visited a number of institutions with a situational report of all the projects he is embarking on and the current state of the various projects.

Advent Press as an institution was given a copy of the situational report by Mr. Asomani Asante.

It is upon examining the content of the report on the various projects being carried out by 2020 Best Teacher, the company got touched, sent some people to the project site and reverted with an estimation of how the roofing would cost.

It is after this assessment that Advent Press, decided to present a cheque of Gh¢22,114.42 to Mr. Eric Asomani Asante for the immediate completion of the roofing of the Science and ICT laboratory complex he is undertaking.

When the cheque was presented to him, he took the opportunity to thank Advent Press for their kind gesture done him and thousands of Ghanaian children who are going to benefit when the project is completed.

He indicated that, on 25th March of this year, he donated 20 new desktop computers to the Akuase SDA School Board. "These computers will be mounted at the ICT laboratory immediately the project is completed," he stated.

He thanks Southern Ghana Union of SDA, Meridian Ghana Conference of SDA, Community Six SDA Church, Community Three SDA Church, Community Twelve SDA Church, Sakumono Estate SDA Church, Teshie Central SDA Church and many other individuals who have donated to support his project.

He appeals to other institutions and individuals who have received the project proposal or the situational report to come to his aid to support the promotion of ICT education in Ghanaian schools.