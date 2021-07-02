ModernGhana logo
02.07.2021 Social News

Ejura killings: Blame party foot soldiers in security forces — PPP's Devine Nkrumah

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
The Director of Operations of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) Divine Nkrumah, has attributed what he described as unprofessional behaviour by security personnel dispatched to dispel rampaging youth in Ejura, Tuesday, to the recruitment of party vigilantes into the country’s security forces.

The Military personnel were captured on video shooting into the crowd, made up of the youth, who were agitating over the murder of their colleague, Ibrahim Mohammed.

Two persons died and four others were severely injured after some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase clashed with the Military and Police personnel on Tuesday morning.

Speaking in an interview with Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ Accra-based Kingdom 107.7, he stated that the officers displayed unprofessionalism in their bid to restore peace in Ejura.

“When you look at this, unarmed civilians [were] demonstrating peacefully and you have an armed Military man or Police officer shooting live bullets at them. It is just unfortunate.

“And I will blame this on the resultant effect of recruiting party foot soldiers into the army. No professionalism,” he stressed.

Divine Nkrumah further added, “Because if you have a professional Military person who has gone through the professional enlistment into the service, you will realise that such a person will not act with this kind of maximum force to deter crowds. That is not taught in their training institutions.”

