Kaaka's murder: Court remands three suspects

The Asokwa District Court on Friday, July 2 remanded into police custody the three suspects arrested in connection with the death of Ibrahim Muhammed also known as Macho Kaaka, who resided in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects are to reappear before the court on July 22, 2021.

They were slapped with two charges; conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor, Chief Supt. Kofi Blagodzi prayed the court to remand them into police custody to allow them to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The magistrate, Her worship Akua Adu Boahene agreed and subsequently remanded them into police custody.

Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the region.

It is alleged that he was attacked and killed because of his social activism, which some felt was denting the image of the governing New Patriotic Party.

This is because the 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers.

The police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting the security personnel with stones.

A three member-committee has been constituted to organise a public enquiry into the deaths and report to the Presidency within ten days.

