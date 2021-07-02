ModernGhana logo
Osei Assibey-Antwi withdraws from KMA MCE race – Special Aide confirms

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Osei Assibey-Antwi
Osei Assibey-Antwi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey-Antwi has withdrawn from the race to continue as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Modernghana News can report.

Since last month, the incumbent mayor has been regarded as the favourite in the mayorship race to serve in the second term of office for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a surprise turn of events, he is now said to have withdrawn from the race according to his special aid, Fredrick Addai.

“As Special Aide to the Mayor, I can confirm that Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi has declared his intentions to discontinue his mandate as mayor for Kumasi,” the aid to Osei Assibey-Antwi told Akoma FM in an interview.

In the past month, Osei Assibey-Antwi had been in the race for the mayorship position alongside eight other persons who had also picked forms and successfully gone through the vetting process.

Unfortunately, the reasons behind Osei Assibey-Antwi’s withdrawal from the race has not been disclosed.

Find below the list of candidates pushing for the job:

  • Collins Owusu Amankwaa (former MP for Manhyia North)
  • Sam Pyne (Ashanti Regional Recretary)
  • Ing Nana Attah Poku (Kumasi Metro Urban Roads Director)
  • Kennedy Kankam (Former MP for Nhyiaeso)
  • Kofi Senya (former presiding member for KMA)
  • Thomas Kusi Boafo (CEO of Public Sector Reforms)
  • Kofi Owusu Boateng (former secretary Otumfour)
  • Kwabena Manu

