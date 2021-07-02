ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.07.2021 Headlines

Ejura: Three suspects arrested over Kaaka’s death to face court today

Ejura: Three suspects arrested over Kaaka’s death to face court today
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The three persons arrested in connection with the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed alias Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region are expected to appear before the Asokwa District Court today, Friday, July 2, 2021.

Two of the suspects– Issaka Ibrahim and Fuseni Alhassan– were arrested on Monday, June 28, 2021, while the third suspect, brother of the deceased, Iddris (Iddi) Mohammed was also arrested on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

They are appearing before court for the first time since their arrest.

Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the region.

It is alleged that he was attacked and killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

This is because the 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers.

The police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting the security personnel with stones.

A three member-committee was subsequently constituted to organise a public enquiry into the deaths and report to the Presidency within ten days.

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Minority demands parliamentary probe of military brutality in Wa
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Kaaka's murder: Court remands three suspects
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Osei Assibey-Antwi withdraws from KMA MCE race – Special Aide confirms
02.07.2021 | Headlines
AG’s office needs ‘wholesale reform’ to prevent further judgement debts – Group
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Allow NDC youth to stage ‘March for Justice’ demo – NPP's Nana B to police
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura Killings: You cannot continue hiding perfunctory statements, show leadership – Totobi Quakyi to Akufo-Addo
02.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura Killings: Toxic combination of political intolerance, fundamental dishonesty cause of violence — Totobi Quakyi
02.07.2021 | Headlines
GAF delegation storms Wa after rogue soldiers attack civilians over missing phone
02.07.2021 | Headlines
‘A MARCH FOR JUSTICE': NDC Youth to defy police order to protest on July 6
02.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line