Ejura: Three suspects arrested over Kaaka’s death to face court today

The three persons arrested in connection with the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed alias Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region are expected to appear before the Asokwa District Court today, Friday, July 2, 2021.

Two of the suspects– Issaka Ibrahim and Fuseni Alhassan– were arrested on Monday, June 28, 2021, while the third suspect, brother of the deceased, Iddris (Iddi) Mohammed was also arrested on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

They are appearing before court for the first time since their arrest.

Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the region.

It is alleged that he was attacked and killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

This is because the 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers.

The police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting the security personnel with stones.

A three member-committee was subsequently constituted to organise a public enquiry into the deaths and report to the Presidency within ten days.

