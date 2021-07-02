ModernGhana logo
GAF delegation storms Wa after rogue soldiers attack civilians over missing phone

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
GAF delegation storms Wa after rogue soldiers attack civilians over missing phone
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that a high-powered delegation has been sent to Wa to restore calm after some indisciplined military officers attacked civilians.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, a video of men in military uniforms beating up civilians went viral on social media and mainstream media.

According to subsequent reports received from Wa, the rampaging soldiers went rogue after one of their colleagues had his phone allegedly stolen after boarding what is popularly known as ‘Yellow Yellow’ or ‘Mahama Camboo’.

Amid condemnation of the actions of the military officers, the GAF has stormed Wa with a high-powered delegation led by the Chief of the Army Staff.

According to GAF, the indiscipline actions of the officers happened at a time when the Commanding Officer and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council were out of town on official engagements.

“Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter, the Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high-powered military delegation to Wa to meet the traditional and opinion leaders to find an amicable way of resolving this unfortunate incident,” part of the GAF statement reads.

While the high-powered delegation from GFA is expected to explore means to assuage the anger of the people and promote good neighbourliness, it has assured the people of Wa and all Ghanaians that “their safety is paramount at all times, as such would not condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the force”.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

