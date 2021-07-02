‘A MARCH FOR JUSTICE': NDC Youth to defy police order to protest on July 6

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) insist their planned protest dubbed ‘A March for Justice’ will go as planned despite an order from the Police that it cannot provide them with protection during the protest.

On June 30, 2021, the Youth Wing of the NDC wrote to the Ghana Police Service informing the security agency of a decision to stage a protest on July 6, 2021.

In a letter from the Police signed by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP E. A. Sakyi, it said due to restrictions on large public gatherings imposed by the government to contain the Coronavirus spread, it cannot provide the needed security during the intended demonstration and street protest.

But the NDC youth wing has assured the general public that the protest is still on and members of the Youth Wing will hit the streets next week to March for Justice.

Find the latest statement from the NDC Youth Wing below:

“The general public is hereby informed that section 4 of Act 491 specifically clothes the Minister for the Interior with the power to impose a curfew in the country, and so far as we are concerned, no part of Accra is under curfew for which reason demonstration cannot be held as the police erroneously want us to believe.

“The weakest of all reasons cited by the police was its reference to EI 395 in its letter. For the records, EI 395 was birthed on the strength of section 2 of the Imposition of Restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and gazetted on December 23, 2020.

“It is instructive to note that section 4 of Act 1012 provides for 'a restriction imposed under subsection (1) of the section (2)' and shall be for a period of not more than three months. If the police was not meticulous and not preoccupied with petty partisan politics, it would have known that EI 395 expired in March 2021. In effect, there is no law as EI 395 to be adhered to”.

“We want to inform the general public, who have received notice of the 'A MARCH FOR JUSTICE' street protest with enthusiasm and eagerness that there is no law which gives the Ghana Police Service the power to stop demonstrations or protests".

“In other words, the power to stop lawful demonstration does not rest with the police".

“We have taken a decision to stand in for the several young people at the mercy of the injustices of the system; with lost hopes, no jobs, no opportunities and yet being killed and oppressed. The government must work for the generality of the people whose taxes finance the luxurious living and wishes of a select few in the public service.