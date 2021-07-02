Audit Service staff I worked with on Kroll case being demoted – Domelevo

It appears that the brouhaha at the Audit Service hasn’t ended, despite the controversial retirement of the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.

According to Mr. Domelevo, some staff of the Audit Service who helped him investigate the Kroll case have suffered some punishments.

He alleged that while some have suffered undue demotions, others have been transferred to different regions.

This he said if not quickly checked will cripple the institution from delivering on its mandate.

Mr. Domelevo made this known when he spoke at the Domelevo Accountability Lectures organized by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation.

“The Deputy Auditor-General who was in charge of the central government audit which is the ministries audit has been sent to the Ministry of Finance as a director. More or less, he has been brought two steps lower to go and report to the chief directors or the Minister with who his audit had a problem.” About the Kroll case

While in office as the Auditor-General, Mr. Domelevo released an audit report in which he indicted the then Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo and other officials of the Finance Ministry of paying private firms, Kroll and Associates about $1 million for no work done.

He thus directed that the officials involved should be surcharged.

The Auditor-General in its annual report on Public Accounts of Ghana (PAG) as of 31 December 2018 on the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) stated that: “During our review of the contract with Kroll Associates, we noted that though there was no evidence of work done, the ministry, in 2018, paid an amount of US$1 million (the equivalent of GH¢4,890,000) to the company”.

The Senior Minister and the four other officials from the Ministry of Finance sued Mr. Domelevo to clear their names in relation to what was said to be breaches of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) that resulted in their payment of US$1 million to Kroll and Associates.

Mr. Osafo Maafo resorted to the courts because he insisted that “the evidence available shows clearly that the Auditor-General erred in law and professional procedures in the exercise of his powers regarding his audit on payments to Kroll and Associates Limited.”

An Accra High Court subsequently upheld the appeal filed by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, and the four other officials from the Ministry of Finance.

—citinewsroom