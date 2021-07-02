ModernGhana logo
02.07.2021 Headlines

Bawumia visits Ejura after killings

Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia, is expected to visit Ejura later today, Friday, July 2, 2021, following the death of a social activist and two protestors in the area.

The Vice President, during his visit, is expected to meet religious and traditional leaders of the community.

Dr. Bawumia is also expected to commiserate with bereaved families during the visit.

His visit comes a day after the government set up a three-member committee to investigate circumstances that led to these unfortunate incidents.

The committee has been given a ten-day ultimatum to submit its report to the Interior Minister for onforward transfer to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Background

Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He's alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers. The Police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting s the security personnel with stones.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it is investigating the incident.

—citinewsroom

