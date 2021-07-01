We'll compel you with Mandamus to give us protection — NDC to Police as it vows to still stage 'A March for Justice' protest

Listen to article

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will go to court to secure a mandamus to compel the Ghana Police Service to provide them it protection for its planned demonstration and street protest dubbed, 'A March for Justice' scheduled for 6 July, 2021.

The group claims the decision by the police is preoccupied with petty partisan politics.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda on Citi FM's eyewitness news, the NDC's National Youth Organiser, Mr George Opare Addo said they will go to court to secure an order to compel the Police to do its public duty.

He added that the Police has no legal power to stop them from going ahead with their planned street protest.

His comment follows a letter signed by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP E. A. Sakyi which stated that, “The Accra Regional Police Command acknowledged receipt of your letter dated 30th June 2021 on the above subject matter ['A March For Justice' demonstration and street protest] and wish to inform you that restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (E.I) 395 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has still not been lifted.

“The Regional Command also refers you to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT 49) particularly concerning Public Health.

“The Command, therefore, cannot provide you with the needed security during your intended demonstration and street protest please.”

This comes a day after the NDC group wrote to the Ghana Police Service informing it about the march in a letter on 30 June 2021.

The letter, signed by Mr George Opare Addo indicated that "this protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces”.

But in a counter-statement signed by Mr Opare Addo today, it noted that the police has no legal right to stop them.

“The general public is hereby informed that section 4 of Act 491 specifically clothes the Minister for the Interior with the power to impose a curfew in the country, and so far as we are concerned, no part of Accra is under curfew for which reason demonstration cannot be held as the police erroneously want us to believe.

“The weakest of all reasons cited by the police was its reference to EI 395 in its letter. For the records, EI 395 was birthed on the strength of section 2 of the Imposition of Restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and gazetted on December 23, 2020.

“It is instructive to note that section 4 of Act 1012 provides for 'a restriction imposed under subsection (1) of the section (2)' and shall be for a period of not more than three months. If the police was not meticulous and not preoccupied with petty partisan politics, it would have known that EI 395 expired in March 2021. In effect, there is no law as EI 395 to be adhered to.

“We want to inform the general public, who have received notice of the 'A MARCH FOR JUSTICE' street protest with enthusiasm and eagerness that there is no law which gives the Ghana Police Service the power to stop demonstrations or protests.

“In other words, the power to stop lawful demonstration does not rest with the police.

“We have taken a decision to stand in for the several young people at the mercy of the injustices of the system; with lost hopes, no jobs, no opportunities and yet being killed and oppressed. The government must work for the generality of the people whose taxes finance the luxurious living and wishes of a select few in the public service.”