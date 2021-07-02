Pentecost University, others hold dialogue series on youth leadership, peace and security

The Department of Communication Studies at Pentecost University on Thursday 24th June, 2021 held a dialogue series in youth leadership, peace and security in collaboration with WACPS and ACDS- Africa.

The dialogue series was designed to engage students and the youth to understand leadership, peace and security and how to maintain the peace and security Ghana is enjoying.

More emphasis was raised on how political parties and some politicians are seen using youths during election periods to create conflicts.

The Dean of Communication Studies Department at Pentecost University, Mrs. Mariam Annan in her welcome address and purpose of gathering sensitise students, lecturers and youths on the need to constantly promote peace as far as the development of the country is concerned.

The Vice Chancellor of the Pentecost University, Prof Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua advised students to take up the challenge to exhibit good leadership qualities wherever they find themselves. He advised them to adhere to the ethical values of their professions and help to make Africa and Ghana more peaceful to attract investors.

He continued to explain some consequences of jeopardizing the peace and security of the nation.

The Dialogue series saw personalities like Mr. Adu-Twum Sadiq, Mr. Kojo P. Dankwah , Ms. Caroline O. Kisalo and Mr. Migyikra E. Ndemole in attendance.

All these personalities enlightened students on ways to avoid conflicts, and how to avoid being used by politicians to cause mayhem and conflicts before, during and after elections.

Students were made to understand that peace building is about supporting societies to manage their differences and conflicts without resorting to violence. It helps to prevent the outbreak, escalation, continuation and recurrence of violence. It is a long-term and collaborative process, as it involves changes in attitudes, behaviours and norms.