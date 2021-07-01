Accra: Four arrested for suspected trafficking of Indian hemp at Ashaley Botwe

Police have arrested four men for allegedly trafficking substances suspected to be Indian Hemp at Ahlidja, Ashaley Botwe in Accra on 30th June 2021.

The four suspects, Bismark Kpormornor- 27; Bright Deku, 32; Francis Asare, 42, and Richard Aguadze, 22 were rounded up by the Police when they were offloading the sacks of substances suspected to be containing the narcotic drugs.

According to the Police, intelligence gathered indicated that a group of people were engaged in drug trafficking and proceeded to the location where the suspects were met offloading the substances.

31 sacks containing compressed cakes of plant materials suspected to be Indian Hemp were seized and sent to the Police station for investigation and analysis.

The four suspects are currently under detention for investigation and prosecution.

