ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.07.2021 Crime & Punishment

Accra: Four arrested for suspected trafficking of Indian hemp at Ashaley Botwe

Accra: Four arrested for suspected trafficking of Indian hemp at Ashaley Botwe
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Police have arrested four men for allegedly trafficking substances suspected to be Indian Hemp at Ahlidja, Ashaley Botwe in Accra on 30th June 2021.

The four suspects, Bismark Kpormornor- 27; Bright Deku, 32; Francis Asare, 42, and Richard Aguadze, 22 were rounded up by the Police when they were offloading the sacks of substances suspected to be containing the narcotic drugs.

According to the Police, intelligence gathered indicated that a group of people were engaged in drug trafficking and proceeded to the location where the suspects were met offloading the substances.

31 sacks containing compressed cakes of plant materials suspected to be Indian Hemp were seized and sent to the Police station for investigation and analysis.

71202173604-13041q5dcw-narcotics

The four suspects are currently under detention for investigation and prosecution.

---citinewsroom

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Savannah Region: 4 suspected robbers arrested with gun at Banda Nkwanta
01.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Aboadze: Female teacher remanded for beating colleague pregnant teacher at Islamic JHS
01.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Accra: Five arrested with fake money, firearm at Dansoman
01.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest street robber for attacking two ladies at East Legon
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Three persons arrested at Sogakofe with marijuana
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Herdsman arrested for allegedly defrauding Tamale District Police Commander
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
'Killers' of Mfantseman MP jailed for robbery pending murder trial
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Radio presenter remanded over fraud
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested over murder of 73-year-old man at Sowutuom
29.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line