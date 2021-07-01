Topkings abuses Supreme Court judgement — Empire Builders

Owners of Empire Builders says its opponents, Topkings Enterprise Limited have made nonsense of a Supreme Court ruling and started stealing portions of its lands.

The company says the action by Topkings Enterprise Limited is a clear violation of its property rights and the Supreme Court ruling.

After 22 years of legal tussle which started from the High Court, through to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court, where the apex court affirmed the decisions of the lower courts, the company noted that Topkings Enterprise Limited was awarded 62 acres of land from its (Empire Builders') lands.

However, almost a year after the five-member panel of the Supreme Court chaired by Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie ruled, the company has alleged that Topkings Enterprise Limited has started encroaching on portions of its lands after it has finished selling its 62 acres of land.

In a sharp move, the company added that Topkings Enterprise Limited rushed to the media with the erroneous view that it can take over all the land from the Company in addition to the 62 acres that was granted in its favour by the judgment of the High Court which was affirmed by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court respectively.

"On the basis of the above narrative, it is evident that the various media “commentaries” which have been generated on this issue have been based on complete misinformation and/or deliberate falsehood to instigate public opprobrium and disdain against the Company. In furtherance of the duty of the media to offer accurate reportage on all matter of public interest, the Company advises that all future communications on the matter must be based on accurate and verified facts in order not to mislead the general public," the company posited.

According to Empire Builders, in spite of the encroachment on its lands including building on a river that was not part of the 62 acres of land awarded, Topkings Enterprise Limited has nicodemusly turned around to accuse them of rather interfering with its Trasaaco lands.

It has described the allegations as spurious and tenuous.

This follows media reports earlier this month that owners of Empire Builders have refused to comply with the judgement of the Supreme Court which bars them from interfering with portions of Trasaaco lands properly acquired by Topkings Enterprise Limited.

But having taken notice of the said allegations, owners of Empire Builders emphasised that the claims are false and just a move by some unscrupulous people to instigate public disdain and occasion commercial loss to an otherwise law-abiding company.

In a statement, the company noted, “The attention of the Public is drawn to widespread false claims that Empire Builders has disobeyed a Supreme Court judgment not to interfere with Top Kings Trasacco Land.

“The company wishes to inform the general public to disregard such spurious and tenuous claims as they have been contrived to instigate public disdain and occasion commercial loss to an otherwise law-abiding company and its development, Trasacco Valley.”

Cautioning the public to be vigilant on the purchase of land in the Tarasco area, Empire Builders have also provided a plan of the land awarded to Top Kings by Supreme Court Judgment of 16th December, 2020.

The company has warned that it will not regularize or recognize any acquisitions or property outside the area that falls within Empire Builders property.