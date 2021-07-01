Ejura Killings: Justice George Kingsley Koomson chairs 3-member Committee of Inquiry

The Interior Minister has named a 3-member Committee of Inquiry that is expected to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the killings in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The 3-member committee includes Justice George Kingsley Koomson, a justice of the Court of Appeal, Security Expert, Vladmir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbyte, Miss Juliet A. Amoah.

The committee is expected to complete its work within ten days and subsequently provide a detailed report from the inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action.

President Akufo-Ado on Wednesday ordered Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to conduct a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the Ejura killings.

Two people on Tuesday were shot dead while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries at Ejura after security officers opened fire on angry youth protesting the murder of social activist Muhammed Ibrahim popularly known as Kaaka.

This comes after an activist of the #FixTheCountry movement, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka was killed by unknown assailants for his advocacy at Ejura Sekyeredumase.

He is said to have had his head clubbed in his home Friday night by the assailants until he became unconscious and was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital. He was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he died Monday afternoon.