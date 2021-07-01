Another judgment debt saga: $78 million awarded against Ghana unacceptable – Crusaders against Corruption

The investigative department of Crusaders against Corruption Ghana has said it has intercepted legal documents that contain a judgment debt that was awarded against Ghana.

The groups said whilst the country has been saddled with the almost $180 million judgment debt some few weeks ago, there is also the West Africa Gas Limited $78 million judgment debt award against Ghana which the country started, or was supposed to have started paying on 30th June 2021.

This was awarded against Ghana on 15th January 2021 in a judgment under the hands of Fidelis Oditah and Hilary Hilbron in London (Arbitration Number 194422).

The award was $68,584,623.37 as of the January date but has accrued interest at 6.5% annual rate. In addition, there are other awards for legal and arbitration costs.

In the settlement agreement signed on behalf of Ghana by the Energy Minister and the Legal Director at the Energy Ministry, Ghana committed to paying $40 million by the end of June 2021 and the rest by September 2021 or interest will continue to accrue.

“Crusaders against Corruption Ghana expresses its disappointment in the Attorney General of Ghana for failing to protect the interest and the public purse of Ghana, even with the assistance from Amofa and Partners.

“Other documents available to Crusaders against Corruption Ghana suggests strongly that Ghana is likely to be burdened further with more judgment debts awards in the coming months due to many missteps of the governments.

This trend gives credence to the perception that there is an intentional new normal of ‘create, loot and share’ arrangements.

“As such, Crusaders against Corruption Ghana in the coming week will hold a public engagement where it will share into details its findings on this judgment debt saga that seems to be continuing to gain root in our country, enriching companies by the government non/performance of contracts entered into, and quietly acquiescing to payments by inaction on their part,” a statement signed by Emmanuel Wilson Jnr. Said on Thursdays July 1.

