Ejura killings: NDC delegation visit deceased families; want MCE arrested for allegedly ordering beatings

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has for the head of the Municipal Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ejura-​Sekyedumase Municipal Assembly Hon. Mohammed Salisu Bamba for his alleged involvement in the lynching of the social media activist Mohammed Kaaka Ibrahim.

The party's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi accused the MCE of ordering his bodyguards to ambush the Kaaka and beat him to death.

The NDC firebrand has called on the security agencies to immediately arrest the MCE, sack him and let him dance to the law.

Sammy Gyamfi was part of a delegation sent by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Ejura in the wake of the murder of social media activist Kaaka and the alleged killing of protesters by the military has arrived in the town.

The delegation was led by the party’s National Organiser Josuah Akamba.

Other members of the delegation include Communication Director Sammy Gemfi, Deputy General Secretary Peter Otukonor, Former Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ashanti regional Chairman Augustus Nana Kwasi, among others.

The delegation will attend the final funeral rite of one of the deceased and also visit the family of other victims of the military shooting in the protest which killed two people leaving four others injured.

The delegation will also address the angry youth to calm down for proper investigations to be conducted into the unfortunate development in the area.

Kaaka per his religion was buried a few hours after his demise.

So far, three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kaaka.