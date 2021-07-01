Ejura killings: I’ve not visited victims, It’s an old video – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said he has not visited victims of the shootings at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

His comment follows a video circulating on social media of his purported visit to injured persons in a hospital.

The former President indicated that the purported visit is an old one which has no link to the current disturbance in Ejura.

Mr Mahama earlier in the week urged President Akufo-Addo to de-escalate the issue at Ejura.

“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura”, he stated.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, the former president said: “There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.”

Mahama added “I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today”.

“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.”

Two protesters were killed by combined police and military team who shot into an angry youth who were protesting a day after the mob killing of local social media activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

Four other protesters also got injured in the clash between the demonstrators and the security personnel.