ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.07.2021 Social News

Group to protest over ‘abandoned’ Komenda sugar factory

Group to protest over ‘abandoned’ Komenda sugar factory
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of the Komenda Traditional Area has served notice of an intended demonstration over the abandoned Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

According to the group, the structure has started deteriorating due to neglect by authorities.

The group wants authorities to pay keen attention to the factory built under the John Mahama administration at Komenda.

The group intends to embark on a massive demonstration on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to demand answers for the total neglect of the project, five years after its commissioning.

A letter addressed to the District Commander of Police, signed by the convenor of the concerned youth group, Samuel Awudzah, and two others, to notify the police in the region of the protest, indicated that “the focus of our intended demonstration is to create public awareness about the increasing deterioration of the new Komenda Sugar Factory as a consequence of its neglect by the authorities whose duty it is to ensure its operationalisation after it was commissioned on the 30th May 2016.”

71202130608-ptkwn0y442-whatsapp-image-2021-07-01-at-11.32.50.jpeg

The demonstration is expected to start at 6:30 am on the said date.

The starting point will be the Komenda and Kissi townships respectively and will end at the Komenda junction by 1:30 pm.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ejura Killings: Justice George Kingsley Koomson chairs 3-member Committee of Inquiry
01.07.2021 | Social News
Another judgment debt saga: $78 million awarded against Ghana unacceptable – Crusaders against Corruption
01.07.2021 | Social News
Odaw dredging 70% complete, it has capacity to prevent flooding
01.07.2021 | Social News
We didn’t know we're part of the relocation to Adjen Kotoku – Agbogbloshie scrap dealers
01.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura killings: Restrain your pronouncements – Peace Council to locals, media
01.07.2021 | Social News
Report on Ejura enquiry must be made public – CHRI
01.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura killings: Public enquiry team must include relevant stakeholders – Prof Aning
01.07.2021 | Social News
Ghana is third with 86.69% rating in Africa on Global Cybersecurity Index
01.07.2021 | Social News
‘Mad’ woman kills 53-year-old relative at Twifo-Kayireku
01.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line