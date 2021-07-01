Ejura killings: Restrain your pronouncements – Peace Council to locals, media

The National Peace Council has expressed grave concern that three Ghanaians have lost their lives in the recent disturbances in Ejura, Ashanti Region.

This follows the death of two persons who were shot by soldiers when irate youth were demonstrating to demand justice for lynched social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed.

“The council condemns this unfortunate incident and calls on the relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the matter without delay,” a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi.

The council noted, “with appreciation, the president’s directive” to the minister for the interior, “to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences”, saying: “We encourage the proposed committee to work within the terms of reference”.

The council has also expressed “its deep condolences to the affected families” and encouraged “all persons in the community to keep calm and allow the investigations to take their full course without hindrance”.

The council further appealed to the media and all those who make statements on the matter, to exercise maximum restraint in their pronouncements.

