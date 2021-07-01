Savannah Region: 4 suspected robbers arrested with gun at Banda Nkwanta

Four suspected armed robbers have been apprehended by a community watch volunteer group in Banda Nkwanta in the Bole-Bamboi district of the Savannah region.

Information gathered indicates that the suspected armed robbers were in possession of firearms and preparing to execute a robbery attack.

The suspects are Zakaria Hamidu, 32, Hamadu Amadu, 26, Osman Amadu 28 and Bukari Ali, 37.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Supt. Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said police received information from one Kamal Deen Osman alias “eight eight” a community watch volunteer member of Banda Nkwanta indicating that on June 29, 2021 at about 7:20pm, he spotted suspect Zakaria Hamidu in Banda Nkwanta Mosque during prayers, carrying something in a bag suspected to be a gun.

According to him, the suspect Zakaria went out to meet suspects Amadu Hamadu, Bukari Ali, Osman Amadu all Fulani descendants and one other person who escaped.

Supt Owusu said the community watch members arrested the suspects and when they conducted a search on them one locally manufactured single barrel gun was found in the bag of suspect Zakaria Hamidu.

The suspects have been handed over to the Bole Police and will be arraigned before court after investigations.

---DGN online