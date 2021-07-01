Aboadze: Female teacher remanded for beating colleague pregnant teacher at Islamic JHS

A female Social Studies teacher has been arraigned before a Takoradi Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting a colleague who is pregnant.

The two, who teaches at the Islamic Junior High School (JHS) at Aboadze in the Shama District of the Western Region, have reportedly not been on good terms for over six years.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Abigail Anima Asare, has subsequently remanded the accused, Jamilatu Mohammed, 34, into prison custody for two weeks to reappear before the court on July 7, 2021.

The Social Studies teacher is accused of assaulting the six-month pregnant teacher whose name was given as Anastasia and teaches English Language in the same school.

Jamilatu Mohammed was alleged to have beaten up the pregnant teacher in the presence of students after a quarrel ensued between them.

In the process, Jamilatu was said to have removed the wig of the pregnant teacher and further threatened to beat her until she had a miscarriage.

The presiding judge, Abigail Animah Asare, after hearing the case expressed disappointed with the conduct of the accused and decided to remand her.

The judge stated that teachers must know better since they serve as role models to the children they teach, and that the accused should not have beaten up her pregnant colleague.

She wondered the kind of lessons pupils of the school would learn from the behaviour of the accused.

The judge further instructed the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department not to pay the salary of Jamilatu Mohammed for the two weeks that she will be on remand.

Jamilatu Mohammed has widely been condemned by residents in the area, who indicated that she is a bad example of female teachers and must be made to face the full rigorous of the law.

Meanwhile, it was all tears when Jamilatu was asked to go and spend the next 14 days on remand in prison.

Her family members who accompanied her to the court and thought that she will be granted bail could not help it but burst into uncontrollable tears after the judge’s pronouncement.

---DGN online