Report on Ejura enquiry must be made public – CHRI

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) Africa Office wants every probe conduct on the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region made public.

Although President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked the Interior Ministry to conduct a public enquiry into the disturbances at Ejura, a team is yet to be constituted to begin the exercise.

CHRI in a statement said officers who will be found guilty or culpable should be sanctioned.

According to CHRI, this will restore public confidence in the police.

CHRI also called for the re-training of the police officers in the rules of engagement in crowd control.

In the statement condemning the gruesome killing of three persons at Ejura [a social activist and two protestors], the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Africa Office also cautioned the government to stop sending the military to disperse crowds during such incidents.

“Government should make the report of the investigations into the Ejura killings public to engender confidence in the work of the police and the security officers found culpable must be sanctioned.”

“The Government must cease bringing the military into internal security issues, which is the preserve of the police, who are supposed to have the training and orientation to deal with such matters.”

