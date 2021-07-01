ModernGhana logo
01.07.2021 Headlines

Ejura killings: 'Don't inflame passion, allow security agencies to handle issues' – Chief Imam to Muslims

Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu SharabutuChief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu
Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu has said in consultation with his elders, he has noted with deep concern, the discomfort in the Muslim community of Ejura and surrounding areas over "the loss of our dear brothers."

“Equally, disturbing”, he noted, “is the tension that continues to rise following the unfortunate incident”, which led to the death of three Muslims in the Ejura community – one being through lynching and the two others being through shooting by soldiers during a protest to demand justice for their lynched colleague Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, a social media activist.

The revered Muslim cleric said, “there is no doubt that the rising tension constitutes a threat to the existing state of harmony in the country”, adding: “While there is the need to empathise with the bereaved families, it remains a collective responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country at all times”.

“I, therefore, call on all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the security agencies to handle the matter in line with the ethical principles of criminal justice”, he urged.

He said, “in the spirit of peace and harmony, I further urge Muslims in Ejura and surrounding areas to desist from any act that may inflame passion among the Muslim youth”.

Furthermore, the Chief Imam said, “I call on the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that in the end, justice becomes the winner”.

“Finally, I pray for Allah’s perpetual mercy on the departed souls”.

---classfm

