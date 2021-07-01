ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.07.2021 Crime & Punishment

Accra: Five arrested with fake money, firearm at Dansoman

Accra: Five arrested with fake money, firearm at Dansoman
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Five men have been arrested in Dansoman, Accra after counterfeit currency and a handgun were found on them.

The arrest on the afternoon of June 29 at a hotel in Dansoman followed a tip-off the police received.

71202120603-vaqdthfssn-five-arrested-with-fake-currencies-firearm-at-dansoman1.jpeg

The Dansoman police dispatched a team to the said hotel and arrested the suspects namely Akwasi Boateng alias Honourable, Michael Marfo Ohene alias Ghost, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah with the said exhibits.

The police found in their possession a handgun, 108 bundles of fake dollars, a wooden box containing 34 bundles of fake CFA currency, fake GHS200 notes in an ice chest mixed with powder and unspecified cedi notes.

71202120603-rwnyqdcp53-five-arrested-with-fake-currencies-firearm-at-dansoman2.jpeg

The items were found in the hotel room of Akwasi Boateng and his accomplices.

---citinewsroom

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Police arrest street robber for attacking two ladies at East Legon
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Three persons arrested at Sogakofe with marijuana
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Herdsman arrested for allegedly defrauding Tamale District Police Commander
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
'Killers' of Mfantseman MP jailed for robbery pending murder trial
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Radio presenter remanded over fraud
30.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested over murder of 73-year-old man at Sowutuom
29.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police foil burglary at Amasaman Melcom; arrest one
29.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
25-year-old Mason to stand trial over murder of Prof. Benneh
25.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
9 car damaging beggars arrested
25.06.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line