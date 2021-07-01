Accra: Five arrested with fake money, firearm at Dansoman

Five men have been arrested in Dansoman, Accra after counterfeit currency and a handgun were found on them.

The arrest on the afternoon of June 29 at a hotel in Dansoman followed a tip-off the police received.

The Dansoman police dispatched a team to the said hotel and arrested the suspects namely Akwasi Boateng alias Honourable, Michael Marfo Ohene alias Ghost, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah with the said exhibits.

The police found in their possession a handgun, 108 bundles of fake dollars, a wooden box containing 34 bundles of fake CFA currency, fake GHS200 notes in an ice chest mixed with powder and unspecified cedi notes.

The items were found in the hotel room of Akwasi Boateng and his accomplices.

---citinewsroom