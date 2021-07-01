ModernGhana logo
‘Mad’ woman kills 53-year-old relative at Twifo-Kayireku

A mentally deranged woman, identified as Gloria Yeboah, on Tuesday allegedly killed a 53-year-old relative at Twifo-kayireku in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The deceased, Adwoa Kesewa, a farmer, left behind seven children and several grandchildren under her care.

The 43 year old suspected murderer, has been known to be mentally unstable for more than 25 years and was undergoing medical treatment at the Ankaful Psychiatric hospital.

Until the act, the suspect was believed to be relatively calm, approachable and not known for any violent act and therefore the cause of her action was not immediately known.

She was reported to have hit the deceased with a club in the head killing her instantly.

Twifo Ati-Morkwa District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Addei Boateng, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency.

He explained that at about 0630 hours on Tuesday, the Command received information about the incident and immediately sent a team of police personnel to the crime scene.

He said on reaching the place, they found the deceased lying motionless in a pool of blood and the suspected killer arrested by the folks in the community.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Twifo-Praso government hospital while the suspect had been taken to the Ankaful Psychiatric hospital for medical attention.

—GNA

