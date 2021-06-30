ModernGhana logo
30.06.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest street robber for attacking two ladies at East Legon

The Police have arrested one Tyron Michael, for allegedly attacking two ladies at knife point at Thunder Lilly in East Legon at Accra.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said the suspect attacked his victims on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at about 9:45pm and robbed them of their personal belongings.

However, DSP Tenge said, the ladies drew the attention of a Police patrol which promptly responded and arrested Tyron Michael.

Police retrieved personal valuables including two mobile phones, a WiFi and an amount of GHC 70 belonging to the complainants.

A kitchen knife which was used to attack the complainants was retrieved, she said.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and being processed for court.

---GNA

