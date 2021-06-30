Sissala West MP Urges Govt To Put Extreme Measures To Mitigate Effects Of Floods

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Hon Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has called on the government to as a matter of necessity take extreme measures to mitigate the effects of floods in urban and peri-urban areas of the country.

According to him, the perennial floods which cause havoc in the cities leading to loss of life and property should be tackle head-on this year as the rains set in.

Hon Sukparu made the call in a statement delivered on the floor of parliament to remind the government not to sleep over its responsibility as the recent downpour has affected many residents in urban and peri-urban cities, especially in Greater Accra and Kumasi respectively.

“Mr. Speaker, I am appealing to the Ministry of Housing to put extreme measures in place for the effective execution of duties by the town and country planning unit.”

“Owners of buildings illegally constructed in water access ways must be brought to book. I further implore the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure the standard layout of drainage works on all awarded road projects. Possibly, drainage systems should be re-constructed at areas with poor systems,” he added.

The young lawmaker also called on the government to ensure the Meteorological Agency is well equipped with sophisticated equipment to greatly improve its weather forecast to help prompt citizens of impending rains and reduce possible mortalities and economic losses.

While urging the government to put in extreme measures to mitigate the impact of the floods on lives, Hon Sukparu also rallies his colleagues MPs, religious bodies, public and private institutions to come on board to enhance the efforts to reduce the occurrence of flooding in the country.

Full Statement

STATEMENT ON THE STATE OF FLOODING IN URBAN GHANA BY HONORABLE MOHAMMED ADAMS SUKPARU, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR SISSALA WEST

Mr. Speaker, I am highly indebted to you for the august opportunity to make a statement on the devastating state of perennial flooding in Ghana.

Mr. Speaker, my statement is necessitated by the disturbing trend of calamities caused during raining seasons. A season that should be joyous is rather characterized by loss of lives and properties due to several factors that can be controlled. Many are displaced as we experience rains. Flooding was ranked the second highest natural disaster after epidemics in Ghana in 2009 by O.Cred on the International Disaster Database. Floods lead to gross economic loss and pressure on the national purse. A 1900 to 2014 study by S. Asumadu-Sarkodie et al on flood risk management in Ghana reveals an approximate of US$ 780,500,000 economic loss to the country.

Floods in parts of Accra

Mr. Speaker, flood is a non-negotiable major deathtrap with impacts such as disruption of energy supply, communication, accommodation and transport amenities, and possible interference in public service duties. Flooding has been witnessed in the urban parts of the country partly due to migration and improper planning. Ghana has experienced frequent urban flooding since 1930 per empirical research on the situational analysis conducted by N. K. Karley in 2009. Unfortunately, research conducted has proven that at least 18 out of the 50 years records significant flooding occurrence where lives and properties are lost. A research work conducted in 2008 by I. Douglas et al shows that flooding has been on the rise in the coastal areas of Ghana since 1995.

Mr. Speaker, I believe we cannot be oblivious of the causes of flooding in Ghana. Studies by Y. A. Twumasi et al in 2002 further revealed that flooding occurs as a result of intense and continuous rainfall, the growing unpredictability in rainfall patterns, impact of climate change, ignored flaws in the drainage network and poor physical planning and infrastructure development. The gradual warming of the ozone is changing our rainfall patterns. H. Paeth et al in 2005 identified changes in topography, vegetation cover and water bodies as factors influencing the ozone layer, notwithstanding the emission of carbon monoxide into the atmosphere. Also, there is increasing physical structures on water access ways coupled with lack of drainage systems on our roads. It is not surprising to see house built at the center of water ways. There is absolute lack of enforcement of territorial layout plans.

Floods in Accra

Mr. Speaker, on the 3rd of June, 2015, Ghana recorded one of the memorable but disturbing flooding incident in its history. We all saw how most of southern suburbs of Ghana experienced heavy thunderstorms and rains. Ghana Meteorological Agency’s report showed that about 212.8 mm of rainfall was heavily centered in Accra which resulted in flooding most of the city. Adding to the pain was the explosion of a fuel filing station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, which claimed over 150 lives, coupled with the destruction of properties with hundreds of dwellers displaced. I recall how it took me over 8 hours to cover a distance of 10 kilometers to arrive home. More recently, from 18th to 28th of June, 2018, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) revealed that floods damaged properties estimated at $168,289, 34076, displaced families and killed 14 people.

Mr. Speaker, I am not prophet of doom, but I want us to be reminded that we are in the month of June that is characterized by unexpected rainfall calamities. Thus, we must take urgent steps in anticipation of unexpected heavy downpours. My worries keep increasing anytime I see the weather cloudy because I would not want to see history repeat itself.

Mr. Speaker, I suggest we ensure our Meteorological Agency is well equipped with sophisticated equipment in order to greatly improve its weather forecast which will reduce possible mortalities and economic losses.

I am appealing to the Ministry of Housing to put extreme measures in place for the effective execution of duties by the town and country planning unit. Owners of buildings illegally constructed in water access ways must be brought to book. I further implore the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure standard layout of drainage works on all awarded road projects. Possibly, drainage systems should be re-constructed at areas with poor systems.

I also extend this appeal to colleague members, religious bodies, public and private institutions to come on board to augment the efforts to reduce the occurrence of flooding in the country.

Thank you for the opportunity, Mr. Speaker