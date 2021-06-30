Three persons arrested at Sogakofe with marijuana

Officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority have arrested three persons in possession of narcotics also known as marijuana.

The three were on board a Ford Transit bus with registration number GT 6348-18 travelling from Accra to Aflao when they were arrested at Sogakope.

The suspects, Eric Alorbu (Driver), his mate Amegavi Agbeko and a Nigerian passenger, Uche-Nna Endurance, during a search of the vehicle were found to be in possession of three compressed slabs of substance suspected to be narcotics.

The three persons were immediately arrested and despatched under Customs escort to Afloa for further checks on their luggage.

Addressing the media, the Commissioner at the Customs Division of the GRA, Colonel Kojo Damoah (Rtd) said the appropriate sanctions will be meted out to the three persons when investigations are completed.

“[Our officers] got interested because they [suspects] looked suspicious. When they did the examination, they uncovered three packets of substance suspected to be narcotics. They referred the matter to the Sector Commander at Aflao and other officials. Preliminary investigations revealed that the packets of three are suspected to be something related to narcotics.”

The substance weighed 3,220.4 grams.

The suspects have since been brought to Accra and handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission.

The suspected narcotics have also been given to the Commission for further investigation and action.

