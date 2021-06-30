[Photos]Fire destroys part of Zenith University College

ModernGhana logo
The timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Wednesday dawn prevented a midnight fire from completely burning Zenith University College close to the Accra International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The Fire Service said at 2:08 am on Wednesday they received a distress call about the fire incident and arrived at the scene five minutes later.

About five fire tenders were mobilized from the Trade Fair site, one from the Fire Service Headquarters and another from the Armed Forces.

It took the firefighters about three hours to fight the inferno and completely put it out.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two offices, one store and two recreational centres were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as the Fire Service commences investigations.

---citinewsroom

