Bosomefreho: Fix our deplorable roads, our produce are getting rotten in our farms — Cabbage farmers to government

Jonas Edusei

Listen to article

A cross-section of vegetable growers, particularly cabbage farmers within Apantubuom and Yaapesa in the Bosomefreho District of Ashanti region have linked the transportation challenges of their farm produce to the market centres to their deplorable roads.

The farmers lamented that the situation is affecting production and sales as farm produce are left to rot in the farms.

Aside the road challenges, the farmers also complained bitterly about the lack of ready market for their farm produce after harvest.

In a separate interview with the farmers and some residents within the district, it appears that some important basic facilities like public toilets, health facilities, education among others are non-existent in the district.

According to them, Bosomefreho District is one of the largest districts in the Ashanti Region in terms of land size and its agricultural purposes but find it difficult to understand why the residents have been neglected in almost every share of the national cake.

At Apantubuom village, for instance, the town has a basic school from class one to six and pupils from different communities have to walk several miles before they can attend classes.

Mr Jonas Edusei, a popular farmer in the area believes that cabbage farming could transform their local economy if the challenges of bad roads linking the farms to market centres are quickly addressed with ready markets secured for the vegetables.

Describing cabbage as “green gold”, he indicated that they spend as much as GH¢10,000 on two to three acres of cabbage farm.

According to him, the produce can get rotten on the farm due to the bad nature of the roads leading to the community, particularly during the rainy season.

He noted that the government’s One-Village-One-Dam (1V1D) initiative could help ensure all-year-round cabbage and other vegetables production if it were well implemented to benefit them.

Mr. EduseI emphasised that the concept would give meaning to their production as it would require the establishment of a vegetable factory in the district.

The Assemblyman for the area, Hon Lot Adu Asabre said the double-challenge of the poor road network and lack of ready market usually discourage most farmers from cultivating the vegetables in commercial quantities.

They appealed to the government to come to their aid to address the situation.