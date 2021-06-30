Young Entrepreneurs commend Information Minister for 'Amplified' project

The leadership of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to congratulate the ministry for the 'Amplified' initiative earlier this week.

The CEO of the Chamber (Mr Sherif Ghali) in his opening remarks expressed gratitude to the ministry for coming out with such a brilliant project that seeks to promote and create a wilder market access for Ghanaian young entrepreneurs. "As the official network of Ghanaian young entrepreneurs, we believe this initiative will go a long way to support our bit in promoting and creating market access for Ghanaian youth businesses. We are fully behind the ministry on this project and we will do all within our means to support it," he added.

The Minister said his government will do everything within its power to support and project Ghanaian youth. He indicated the ministry readiness to work with the group and encouraged such collaborations and partnerships. “I encourage collaboration, we cannot always do it alone, so collaborations are key for development and I thank you for seeing the essence of this project and for taking a step to support it.”

The parties also used the opportunity to discuss other possible areas they could collaborate to give more support to Ghanaian young entrepreneurs. A few projects were considered where this project (s) will be implemented in collaboration with other MDAs.

Details of the project(s) will be out soon.

About the “Amplified” Project

Amplified is a series of social marketing programs that are focused on using the New Media leverage of the Ministry of Information and association of program partners to support the work of young Ghanaians and to aid them in reaching larger audiences