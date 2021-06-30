Ejura: Even colonial police rejected Imray’s order to fire at unarmed protestors – Asare

A United States-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare, has chastised the military officers in Ejura in the Ashanti region for the manner they handled the protesting crowd.

His comment follows the gruesome murder of Macho Kakaa in Ejura over the weekend.

There was also a violent clash among the military officers and the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29 following the murder.

This led to the death of two persons with four sustaining various degrees of injury.

In a Facebook post, Professor Asare, also a private legal practitioner said “I cannot recall the military kneeling to take aim at protesting civilians under the military regimes. Even the colonial police rejected Superintendant Imray’s order to fire at unarmed protestors, leaving the Superintendent to do his own shooting.

“Of course, that 28 February, 1948 incident was greeted with nationwide outrage, boycotts and was a turning point in our March for self-government. Ejura is a new low point at par with, or perhaps worse than, Imray.

“But Ejura did not suddenly happen. The signs were there for all to see, whether it was the military raid of parliament, Kudahgate, etc.

“When people get away with “little big” things, they shoot for “big big” things. The “konkotiba” undergoes metamorphosis and becomes an “Aponkyrene.” But we saw Ejura coming and did not do enough to stop it. Condolences to the bereaved and may the fallen citizens Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile, the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has asked the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to invite the Ministers for Interior and Defence, Ambrose Dery and Dominic Nitiwul respectively, to answer questions relating to the killings in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

A statement issued by the party said “We also ask The Speaker of Parliament to invite the Minister for Interior and Defence to answer urgent questions regarding (1) the death of Kaaka AnyaasI brahim; (2) the reported deaths of 2 persons and the many injured at Ejura. A committee of enquiry should also be

“Set up by Parliament to look into the matter to know the circumstances that led to such unfortunate happenings in order to avoid any possible cover ups.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , to take immediate steps of the situation in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He said “I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.

“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura.

“There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.”

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that assaults and brutalities meted out to the people come to an end.

In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “The Commander In Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces President Akufo-Addo must immediately call his men to order, ensure sever sanctions and assure the nation that he will put an end to the climate of brutalities and increasing gross human rights violations.”

