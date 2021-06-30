Ejura: I’m deeply saddened by the death of Kaaka, two others – Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo says he is saddened by the death of social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed and two others, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The social activist popularly known as Macho Kaaka was beaten to death by unknown assailants infront of his house last Sunday.

Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed died after military personnel shot into an angry crowd during a protest of the youth in the area on Tuesday, June 29.

In a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it noted that “The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias 'Kaaka', Abdul Nasir Yussif, and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”

The President also directed the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery to conduct an investigation into the disturbances at Ejura.

Ambrose Dery has ten days to submit the report.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.”

“The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, i.e., by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo,” the statement added.