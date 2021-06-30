Akufo-Addo orders Interior Minister to probe Ejura killings; present report within 10 days

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to conduct investigation into the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The Minister is expected to present a detailed report with recommendations for appropriate action within ten days.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said “the Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, i.e by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo. ”

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the #FixTheCountry member Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Macho Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The 48-year-old suspect Iddrisu Mohammed said to be a close relative of the deceased was arrested today Tuesday, June 30 in his house at Ejura.

Police in the Ashanti Region picked up two persons identified as Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan on Monday, June 28 following police intelligence.

The deceased, Ibrahim Muhammed was noted to be a known voice on both local and national issues using his Facebook page to highlight the challenges in his locality and calling on government to address them.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was reportedly beaten to pulp in front of his house in the night by unknown assailants.