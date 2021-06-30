ModernGhana logo
30.06.2021

Kaaka's murder has nothing to do with politics — Family

Mahawia Ibrahim says his late junior brother Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed death was not politically machinated by any group or persons as speculated in the media.

In an interview with journalists today, Wednesday, June 30, he noted that rumours linking the death of Kaaka to some provoked persons in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be ignored.

“I have been saying from the very first day Kaaka was pronounced dead that the reason for his untimely exit has nothing to do with politics. So, I am pleading with Ghanaians to not associate politics to his demise so that the police officers working on the case can independently conduct their investigations so we all will know what the truth really is and bring closure to the matter”, he stated.

Mahawia Ibrahim added that his junior brother never joined the #FixTheCountry movement to bash the ruling government.

“I have heard that people are spreading false information to the effect that my brother is a member of the #FixTheCountry movement but let me state categorically that my brother was not a member of that movement and, so, I call on people sending those messages across to put an end to it and let the police do their work,” he said.

Mahawia Ibrahim called for calm while the security agencies independently conduct their investigations.

