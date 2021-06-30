Kaaka wasn't a member of #FixTheCountry movement – Family

Mahawia Ibrahim says his late junior brother Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed was not a member of the #FixTheCountry movement.

In an interview with journalists today, Wednesday June 30, he noted that those speculations that the late Kaaka joined the social media movement to bash the ruling government is never true.

“I have heard that people are spreading false information to the effect that my brother is a member of the #FixTheCountry movement but let me state categorically that my brother was not a member of that movement and, so, I call on people sending those messages across to put an end to it and let the police do their work,” he said.

He added that the death of his junior brother was not politically machinated by any group or persons as speculated in the media.

“I have been saying from the very first day Kaaka was pronounced dead that the reason for his untimely exit has nothing to do with politics. So, I am pleading with Ghanaians to not associate politics to his demise so that the police officers working on the case can independently conduct their investigations so we all will know what the truth really is and bring closure to the matter”, he said.

Mahawia Ibrahim called for calm while the security agencies independently conduct their investigations.