ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.06.2021 Social News

Kaaka wasn't a member of #FixTheCountry movement – Family

By Reporter
Kaaka wasn't a member of #FixTheCountry movement – Family
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Mahawia Ibrahim says his late junior brother Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed was not a member of the #FixTheCountry movement.

In an interview with journalists today, Wednesday June 30, he noted that those speculations that the late Kaaka joined the social media movement to bash the ruling government is never true.

“I have heard that people are spreading false information to the effect that my brother is a member of the #FixTheCountry movement but let me state categorically that my brother was not a member of that movement and, so, I call on people sending those messages across to put an end to it and let the police do their work,” he said.

He added that the death of his junior brother was not politically machinated by any group or persons as speculated in the media.

“I have been saying from the very first day Kaaka was pronounced dead that the reason for his untimely exit has nothing to do with politics. So, I am pleading with Ghanaians to not associate politics to his demise so that the police officers working on the case can independently conduct their investigations so we all will know what the truth really is and bring closure to the matter”, he said.

Mahawia Ibrahim called for calm while the security agencies independently conduct their investigations.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
FDA destroys unwholesome products in three regions
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura shootings: Sending soldiers is intelligence failure; soldiers are sent to face enemies, not to resolve conflict — Prof Aning
30.06.2021 | Social News
2021 Census: One enumerator crashed to death, another on admission at Zebilla
30.06.2021 | Social News
Karpowership empower fisherfolks in Sekondi-Takoradi
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura shootings: Kontihene blasts military for ‘unprofessional’ conduct; demands justice
30.06.2021 | Social News
Soldiers who fired live bullets to disperse crowd are ‘unprofessional’ – Kontihene of Ejura
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura shootings: Military’s conduct mind-boggling; whoever deployed them must be held liable – James Agalga
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura Sekyedumase MP demands investigation into killings
30.06.2021 | Social News
Youth Alliance commends government for Green Ghana Initiative, want Atewa Forest secured
29.06.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line