30.06.2021 Headlines

Three robbers admit killing Mfansteman MP – Police reveals

The late Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah HayfordThe late Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford
Three armed robbers who were arrested for arobbery operation in Obuasi in the Ashanti region on 11 May 2021 have confessed to taking part in the murder of the late Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, said the robbers have been tried and jailed 20 years each for the robbery incident but are yet to be arraigned and tried for the murder of the late Mfantseman MP.

He noted one of the armed robbers of Fulani extraction was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, three others are on the run.

Mr Hayford was shot dead in October 2020 on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road.

The late MP of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was returning from a campaign trip at Dominase to his residence at Mankessim.

His driver was also shot in the attack.

